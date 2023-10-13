Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ola Olukoyede as executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate’s confirmation.

This followed the resignation of the suspended executive chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The president also approved the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as secretary for a renewable term of five years in the first instance.

A statement by the Presidency said the appointments were made in accordance with the powers vested in as established in section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, that “the Chairman and members of the Commission, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the President.”

Olukoyede, lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence, has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as chief of staff to the executive chairman (2016-2018) and secretary to the commission (2018-2023).

Hammajoda, public administrator with extensive experience in public finance management who holds Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Maiduguri, began his career as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi. From there, he went into banking, including successful stints at the defunct Allied Bank and Standard Trust Bank.