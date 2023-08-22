Directs outing NIMC DG/CEO to commence 90-day Pre-retirement leave

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President also directed the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

The statement said this follows the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

Both appointment takes immediate effect.