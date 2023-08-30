From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The chairman of the board and management is Chiedu Ebie (Delta).

Other members include Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director/CEO – Bayelsa, Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers, Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom and Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo.

also listed are Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa, Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom, Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta, Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers, Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo and Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo.

Others are Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo, Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia, Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River, Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central,

Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East, and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West.

President Tinubu said he expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

The appointments are with immediate effect.