President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the chairman of the board and management is Chiedu Ebie (Delta).

Other members include, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa, Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers, Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom and Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo.

Others are Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa, Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom, Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta, Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers, Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo and Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo.

Others are Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo, Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia, Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River, Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central,

Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East, and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West.

President Tinubu said he expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

The appointments are with immediate effect.