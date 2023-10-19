From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammed Ibrahim to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said he expects the new leadership at the Fund to successfully remove all barriers to efficient access to provisional funding in the sector for proven stakeholders nationwide who will credibly contribute to the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate in the attainment of complete self-sufficiency in local food production and eventual surplus export.

“By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointment takes immediate effect”, the statement read.