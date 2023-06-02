From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

According to a statement issued by Director of Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the President announced the appointment in a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

The statement said President Tinubu also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Earlier, Gbajabiamila was given a tour of the State House by officials of the Presidential Villa.