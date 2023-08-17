BY MONICA IHEAKAM

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday appointed John Owan Enoh from Cross River State as the new Minister of Sports development.

Enoh, a former Senator, represented Cross River Central in the 8th National Assembly.

Senator Enoh was once a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State.

Born on June 4, 1966, at Agbokim Waterfalls, Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State, Sen. Owan-Enoh attended St. Gregory’s Primary School, Agbokim Waterfalls (1972 – 1978), St. Augustine’s Seminary, Ezzamgbo, Abakaliki (1978 – 1983).

Thereafter, he gained admission to study Sociology in the Faculty of Social Science, University of Calabar in 1984. By 1988, he graduated with a B.Sc Hons degree in Sociology (Second Class Upper Division). As a result of his outstanding brilliance, he was a joint winner with Prof Steve Nwokeocha, the chair of the Central Planning Committee of the Best Graduating Student Award, Sociology Department in the class of 1988.

After serving with merit as an Assistant to the Director – General, Government Administration, Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, Ogun State during the compulsory National Youth Service, Sen. Enoh returned to his alma mater, the University Of Calabar as Lecturer, Sociology Department (1991 – 1997).

Senator Enoh had gone to a Federal High Court and later the Court of Appeal both in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, challenging the outcome of the APC primary poll in the state, but couldn’t make it.