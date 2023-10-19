• Issa-Onilu, Ali, Ndace head NOA, NAN, VON respectively

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President tasked the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.

The appointees are whose appointments take immediate effect are: National Orientation Agency (NOA), Director-General/CEO, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Dembos, Director-General/CEO, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Dr. Muhammed Bulama and Director-General/CEO, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Charles Ebuebu.

Others are Director-General/CEO, Voice of Nigeria (VON) Jibrin Ndace, Director-General/ CEO, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Lekan Fadolapo, Managing Director, CEO News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Ali M. Ali and Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Press Council (NPC) Dili Ezughah.