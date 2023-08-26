From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale explained that Dekalu-Thomas has served as the Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8th, 2023.

The President noted that her previous interim role and new substantive appointment has created a vacancy at her previous position: Executive Director, Liability Management.

Accordingly, Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

“By these directives of the President, these appointments take immediate effect”, the statement added.