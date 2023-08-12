From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 13 Heads of medical institutions in across the country.

To this end, the Federal Ministry of Health has been directed to issue letters of confirmation of appointment to the 13 Heads of the medical institutions.

This was contained in a letter written from the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, dated August 7, 2023.

The letter read, “I write to convey Mr. President’s approval for the appointment of the underlisted persons.

“You are requested to please issue appropriate letters of appointment. prescribing other terms of engagement.

“Please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards. Please note that a copy of the appointment letter issued should be forwarded to this office for record purposes”.

According to the letter with reference number, SGF 6/XXV/555 personally signed by the SGF, Senator George Akume, Professor Mangwa J. Kortar is to serve a four-year term as

Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Markudi, Benue State.

Others are, Prof. Robinson Chukwudi Onoh as (Chief Medical Director), Alex Ekwueme federal University Teaching Hospital. Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, Dr. Nurudeen lsa (Medical Director)

National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala Kano State, Prof. Nyandanti

Wilberforce (Medical Director) Federal Medical Centre, Hong Adamawa State and Prof. Issa Baba Awoye (Medical Director), Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara State.

Similarly, Umar faruk Abdulmajid

(Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Katsina State, Dr. Muhammad Shittu Adamu

(Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre. Mubi, Adamawa State for an initial term, Prof. Shua’aibu Jauro Yahya (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau for an initial term, Dr. Mercy Arugwu (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Onitsha, Anambra, for an initial term and

Prof. Auwalu Sani Salihu

(Medical Director), Federal Neuropsychiatric Dawanau, Kano State.

Also appointed are, Prof. Chubado Tahir (Medical Director), National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jalingo.

Taraba State, Dr Philip lbukun Ugboddaga (Medical Director), National Orthopaedic Hospital, Edo State and Dr. Bello A. Mohammed

(Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara for a final term of four years.

Meanwhile, report said the federal ministry of health has complied with the directive as the issuance of the appointments letters has commenced and it is expected to continue next week in line with the notional date of the confirmation of the appointments which is 1st August, 2023.