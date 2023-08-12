From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 13 heads of medical institutions across the country.

To this end, the Federal Ministry of Health has been directed to issue letters of confirmation of appointment to the 13 heads of the medical institutions.

This was contained in a letter written by the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), to the Permanent Secretary, l Ministry of Health, dated August 7, 2023.

The letter read: “I write to convey Mr. President’s approval for the appointment of the under listed persons.

“You are requested to please issue appropriate letters of appointment prescribing other terms of engagement.

“Please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards. Please note that a copy of the appointment letter issued should be forwarded to this office for record purposes.”

According to the letter with reference number SGF 6/XXV/555, personally signed by the SGF, Senator George Akume, Professor Mangwa J. Kortar is to serve a four-year term as Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State.

Others are Prof. Robinson Chukwudi Onoh, (Chief Medical Director), Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, Dr. Nurudeen lsa (Medical Director)

National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala Kano State, Prof. Nyandanti Wilberforce (Medical Director) Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State and Prof. Issa Baba Awoye (Medical Director), Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara State.

Similarly, Umar Faruk Abdulmajid (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Katsina State, Dr. Muhammad Shittu Adamu (Medical Director), and Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, Adamawa State for an initial term. Others are Prof. Shua’aibu Jauro Yahya (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau State for an initial term, Dr. Mercy Arugwu (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Onitsha, Anambra, for an initial term and Prof. Auwalu Sani Salihu (Medical Director), Federal Neuropsychiatric Dawanau, Kano State.

Also appointed were, Prof. Chubado Tahir (Medical Director), National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jalingo,Taraba State, Dr Philip lbukun Ugboddaga (Medical Director), National Orthopaedic Hospital, Edo State and Dr. Bello A. Mohammed (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara for a final term of four years.

Meanwhile, a report said the Federal Ministry of Health had complied with the directive as the issuance of the appointments letters had commenced. It was expected to continue next week in line with the date of the confirmation of the appointments which was 1st August, 2023.