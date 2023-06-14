From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Professor in the faculty of law, department of international law and jurisprudence, American University of Nigeria, Yola, Bello Mohammed Magaji has X-rayed the inability of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari to end insecurity in Nigeria before he left office.

Prof. Magaji said, from all indications, President Tinubu has the magic wands to end insecurity, noting that what a former military General could not achieve about insecurity, Tinubu appears promising to achieve in no distance time.

He pointed out that even at the time Buhari came to power in 2015, his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, a civilian without military background did his best to bring insecurity to an end or to bearest minimum, while Nigerians were convinced that with a retired General, the game was up for insurgents and other criminal elements, but to no avail.

Presenting a paper on Tuesday with the title, “Law and Security in Nigeria, the Challenges Ahead”, on the occasion of Nigerian Bar Association, Barnawa branch 2023 Law week, Kaduna, the Professor of law said, “I was surprised that a military General cannot end insecurity in the country. I can see Tinubu, a civilian ending insecurity in the country. Buhari should have resigned in his first tenure in office if he could not deal decisively with insecurity from day one”.

He noted that out of the 40 years of Nigeria’s existence as a nation, no government had invested heavily on security like the administration of Buhari, regretting that the investment, especially in military hardware, arms and ammunition were misfired despite the huge investment.

Speaking on the state of law and security in Nigeria, Professor Magaji said, “The law and security situations in Nigeria is not palatable, adding that, “Everyday you hear, read or see one form of breach of law or security”

He however, admitted that both Presidents Jonathan Goodluck and Muhammadu Buhari faced significant security challenges during their tenures, particularly the threat posed by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

The University Don said law and security challenges in Nigeria can be categorized into various areas, including terrorism, corruption, cybercrime, and communal clashes, stressing that the challenges have led to the loss of lives, destruction of property, and a general sense of insecurity among the populace.

“Nigeria is a country that is blessed with abundant natural resources and a large population of over 200 million people. However, the country has been plagued by several security challenges, which have hindered its growth and development. The law and security challenges in Nigeria are multifaceted and complex, requiring a comprehensive approach to address them.

“These security challenges made many question Mr. Buhari’s handling of a sector that was supposed to be his area of expertise. “I am surprised at the level of embarrassment he has brought to his constituency, the military, despite all the promises he made,” said retired Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo, a security analyst. “How can you fail in your own area of specialty?” he asked. The countrywide insecurity under Mr. Buhari has largely been muted in the oil rich Niger Delta where oil-militants and sea pirates held sway in the past. But that peace seems to have coincided with a period of large-scale oil theft, with the government accused of looking away while different groups in the region steal crude from the pipelines. This led to Nigeria’s production plunging to a 30-year low in 2022. The theft of crude oil has partly accounted for falling levels of production.

“The shocking discovery last October of a kilometer-long pipeline used to steal oil was described by commentators as “nearly impossible” without help from authorities. In one location, thieves built their own 4km-long pipeline through the heavily guarded creeks to the Atlantic Ocean. There, barges and vessels blatantly loaded the stolen oil from a seven-meter rig visible for miles on the open waters. That theft on such a scale happened directly under Mr. Buhari, who also doubled as Nigeria’s petroleum minister, undermined his claim to be fighting graft.

“To Buhari’s credit was the unprecedented logistic and financial impetus he gave the security agencies. I will only look at the Nigerian Armed forces as an example even though the level of logistics and financial support cut across all the security agencies i.e the office of National Security Adviser, the Nigerian Police Force, department of State Security Service, Nigerian civil Defence Corps, etc. Eight years that saw the biggest investment by any Administration in almost forty years.

“Let me turn to the Judiciary. The Nigeria Judiciary is an essential component of the legal system and plays a crucial role in the administration of justice. However, there have been blatant disrespect to this arm of government which is an important arm in the democratic tripod.

“They were several blatant disregard and disobedient to court orders including

the detention of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, by the Department of State Services (DSS) despite court orders for his release.

“The continued detention of Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, despite repeated court orders for their release.

“The refusal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to unseal the Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja, despite a court order to that effect.

“The non-compliance of the Federal Government with a court order to pay N50 billion damages to the families of victims of the 2012 Apo killings in Abuja.

“The refusal of the Kaduna State government to release the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, despite several court orders to that effect.

“It Is important to note that disobedience to court orders is a violation of the rule of law and can have serious consequences for the country’s democracy and justice system.

“It must be pointed out that the judiciary has been facing numerous challenges under the just outgone Government which include inadequate funding; the Nigerian legal system is often underfunded, which leads to inadequate infrastructure, poor working conditions for legal professionals, and a lack of training and resources for judges and lawyers.

“The Nigerian legal system is known for its slow pace of justice delivery. This is partly due to a shortage of judges, a lack of modern technology, and a backlog of cases.

“Corruption is a major problem in the Nigerian legal system, and it affects all aspects of the justice system. From police officers to judges, many legal professionals have been accused of taking bribes or engaging in other forms of corrupt practices.

“The Nigerian legal system is often criticized for being biased towards the wealthy and powerful. Poor and marginalized people often lack access to legal representation and are unable to assert their rights in court.

“Investment in security involves providing adequate funding for security agencies, training security personnel, and equipping them with modern technology.

“Strengthening institutions involves strengthening the judiciary, anti-corruption agencies, and the police to enhance their capacity to enforce the law and combat corruption. Promoting dialogue involves promoting dialogue between different ethnic and religious groups to address communal clashes.

“Addressing the root causes of security challenges involves addressing poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. International cooperation involves working with other countries to share intelligence, promote dialogue, and enhance capacity building.

“As Nigeria looks beyond 29 May, it is essential to adopt a comprehensive approach to address law and security challenges”. Professor Magaji said.