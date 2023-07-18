From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Industry, Trade and and Investment, John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, has tasked entrepreneurs to always display integrity and hard work.

Uwajumogu, who spoke during the 4th Abuja Business Plan Competition event yesterday in Abuja, described entrepreneurship as the backbone of a thriving economy.

Uwajumogu explained that entrepreneurship spirit remain the driving force behind job creation, economic growth, and societal progress in the country.

He said: “We have a collection of brilliant minds, visionaries who have dared to dream, and who possess the tenacity to turn their dreams into reality.

“Your presence here today signifies your unwavering commitment to innovation, your passion for change, and your belief in the power of entrepreneurship to shape our collective destiny.

“Each business plan presented today represents a unique opportunity—a chance to make a difference in our community, to create jobs, to empower individuals, and to contribute to the economic development of Abuja.

“It is through these endeavors that we will build a more inclusive and resilient society, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

While urging people to be ready to take risk in their business venture, he also disclosed that the road to entrepreneurship is paved with challenges and obstacles.

To activate success in business venture, the special adviser maintained that hard work, dedication, and perseverance is very much required.

He also called for a continuous learning as well as being flexible inorder to adapt in a rapidly changing world saying that it’s such challenges that make the journey worthwhile.

While commending the Abuja Entrepreneurship Agency for their continuous support to business owners, he used the opportunity to pledge Federal Government commitment to providing all the necessary resources, mentorship, and guidance to transform ideas into sustainable businesses.

“The road ahead may be challenging, but together, as a united entrepreneurial community, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness,” he added.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director/CEO, Abuja Enterprise Agency, Shehu Abdulkadir, explained that the event was organised to celebrate the spirit of innovation, perseverance, and entrepreneurship stressing that such was done in recognition of incredible achievements of many talented participants who have undergone series of capacity development training through the highly competitive phases of the competition.

Abdukadir further disclosed that the 4th Abuja Business Plan Competition was flagged off by the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration on the 21st of February, 2023 to serve as a platform for entrepreneurs to display their talents in the Fashion, Agriculture, Social Enterprise, Innovation Driven Enterprises, Green Technology and Information Technology sectors of the economy.

While calling for full support to ensure success of all the mandates of his agency, he pointed out that working together by all could help to unleash the full potential of our MSMEs in the country.

He said: “By embracing collaboration and synergy, we can build a future where small businesses become giants, where dreams turn into reality, and where Nigeria’s entrepreneurial spirit shines brightly for the world to see.”