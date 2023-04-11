The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, legal icon and elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola and former minister of justice, Chief Bayo Ojo have extolled the virtues of the late former judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, Justice Bola Ajibola.

The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) died in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Sunday at the age of 89 years and has been buried.

In a condolence message by his media spokesperson, Tinubu commiserated with his immediate family, associates and professional colleagues.

While expressing his sympathy, the president-elect also acknowledged Ajibola’s important contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution and nation-building, legal profession and international jurisprudence.

“The former Nigeria’s minister of justice and leader of the Bar was an eminent statesman and legal icon whose contributions to national progress and development will be written in gold.

“During his earthly sojourn, Ajibola didn’t just serve his country with his gift of extraordinary brilliance as a lawyer, he served the world as a Judge of International Court of Justice in Hague and Member of its Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

“As ICJ judge, Ajibola made his mark as one of the brightest legal minds in the world in many decided cases involving state actors across the world.

“Through his excellent performance, he brought honour and dignity to Nigeria,” he said.

The president-elect stated that the deceased devoted himself to the promotion of Islam and expansion of the frontiers of knowledge.

This, he added, that he did through training and development of cutting-edge manpower for national growth with the establishment of Crescent University in Abeokuta, his home-town.

Tinubu noted that Ajibola would be remembered for his patriotism and love for Nigeria and his countrymen and women regardless of their ethnic origin or religious persuasions.

Afe: I’ve lost personal friend, confidant

In his reaction, Chief Afe Babalola said the demise of Ajibola, had robbed the country of one of her finest jurists and educationists.

He said the passage of “the international jurist of no mean description and an educationist of the deepest dye, who adorned the Bar with dignity and occupied the Bench with honour and character” was even more painful.

This, he said, particularly when one considered his warm disposition and stellar contributions to the Bar and the Bench at the international level before going home to rest in the bosom of Allah.

“I have seen the departed learned justice at close quarters. I have seen him at work and I have also seen him at play. I interacted with him in the court and outside the court and found him to be a genial and humble person who is sold to hard work”, he said

Describing the late jurist as a committed minister in the temple of justice, he said ‘this charming, knowledgeable, honourable and very respectful man was a Barman and a good example of honourable occupant of the Bench to the core. That he was considerate and humble can be at any point in time taken to the bank. He was an altruistic person to the core, who was a good example of what a legal practitioner and a judge should be.

“He was highly cerebral, good natured, committed and an excellent team player who did not find it difficult to achieve peace for himself and accommodation with his environment.

“His altruism could be gleaned from his establishing a faith-based private university, Crescent University, in his homestead, Abeokuta, after retirement, for the educational and spiritual upliftment of Nigerian youths.

“He was a dogged fighter, at least, in the hallowed bowels of our courts, who would stop at nothing to pursue any course he believed in. He was honest, diligent and forthright as well as always willing and available to help others grow and flourish.

“What stands this gentleman out is his vaunting patriotism, unbending determination, unalloyed selflessness and his strength of character to use his office and, indeed, his all for the achievement of the good of the majority,” he said.

Babalola further described Ajibola as a firm and fervent believer in the rules, which he kept to the letter.

“He mentored not a few. He was loved, adored and admired by many. His God-given gifts of deep knowledge and application of the law, his incorruptibility and moral uprightness as well as forthrightness did not elude any discerning mind in his lifetime and even in death. He did justice to all who bowed before him, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will,” he said

Accomplished jurist, arbitrator – Ex-AGF Bayo Ojo

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Bayo Ojo, in his condolence message, said his death was a big loss to the legal profession, the education sector, and Nigeria as a whole.

He described Prince Ajibola as a superb patriot, totally committed public servant and detribalised Nigerian.

He noted that the outstanding lawyer and eminent Jurist used his God given knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity in all his undertakings within and outside Nigeria.

According to the former AGF, the late Ajibola also contributed to the development of Nigeria’s educational sector as founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He described him as a great Nigerian, an unimpeachable patriot, a sound legal mind, and a quintessential legal luminary of global reputation, whose death would marked the end of an eventful career of an exceptional Nigerian, whose love for country was exceptional.

“Bola Ajibola was an exceptional patriot and lover of the Nigerian nation, a legal mind per excellence, a consummate administrator, and a very good man. With the passing of Prince Bola Ajibola, the Nigerian nation has lost an irreplaceable icon”.

“He was a legendary arbitrator, and at different times the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (1984-1985), president, The World Association of Judges, chairman, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and president, World Bank Administrative Tribunal, among other notable accomplishments.

“He made positive impacts during his life. Having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague where he served meritoriously between 1991 and 1994.”

He praised the deceased’s contribution to the judiciary and education sectors as a lawyer, World Court Judge and founder of one of the foremost private universities in Nigeria saying “He was a great humanitarian, who lived a life dedicated to the peace, unity and development of Nigeria…His death, no doubt, marked the end of an eventful career of an exceptional Nigerian, whose love for country was total,” he added.

He sold his houses to establish varsity – Osinbajo

In his tribute, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recalled how the passion for education pushed Ajibola to sell his houses and other valuables to enable him establish Crescent University.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said this at the interment of Ajibola in Abeokuta Sunday, April 9, saying: “I recall that he sold all the houses that he owned and several other things to be able to establish Crescent University.”

Osinbajo said: “First, he (Ajibola) did not accept to be paid a salary when he was Attorney-General. At some point in his life, he told me that he wanted to establish a university, which turned out to be the Crescent University and that he was going to sell everything that he owned to establish that university. This place where we stand is also a place he established for primary education and secondary education.”

Osinbajo, who described himself as Ajibola’s “first son”, described him as a man of integrity who had a deep commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He said the late Ajibola was an excellent role model.

“He was a man who believed that the worth of a person is what he is able to give back to society and he demonstrated it throughout his own life. So, I think it is a life that ought to be celebrated and it is a life that is an example to us all.”

He added that the deceased demonstrated his belief in a united Nigeria, adding: “More importantly, is his belief that one could serve in the public domain with integrity and with altruism. He demonstrated this all his life.”