…..says Nigeria in an emergency

Daniel Kanu

A retired professor of sociology at the University of Lagos, Lai Olurode, has advised the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to place service as a priority consideration rather than appointment to settle party loyalists.

Olurode in a satement he issued in Lagos asked Tinubu and newly elected governors to consider certain critical factors in nominating those to serve in their governments.

Among the factors he enumerated, readiness to serve is central.

He also asked them to factor in the health conditions of those to be appointed.

Part of the statement reads “Political appointments should not be for those who are driven by despeirate desire for the perquisites and fame that such positions confer on occupants.

“There must be a burning desire that recognises that Nigeria is in an emergency in all spheres and that life needs to be restored to all sectors. Good governance is indeed an imperative.”

Professor Olurode mentioned that a measurement instrument should be designed that will assist elected officials at all cadres to capture previous contributions to service either in the private or public sector.

He noted further that” secondly, health conditions of nominees are important. This is where age of appointees become relevant.

“In key sectors that are critical to development in the third world, such as education, works, health, department and rural transformation, young people in their thirties or forties should be searched for.

“The cut off age for sectors that are the life wire of the economy, should be about 55. Of course, we recognise that there may be individuals who are outside this age bracket but, are nevertheless, savvy and healthy.

” An allowance can be made for such exceptional cases. Apart from placing services far higher in our considerations, gender balance is being advocated for. “Appointees must represent and reflect Nigeria’s diversities, ethno-religipus complexity.

“This would enable all Nigerians to have confidence in the new governments at all levels. This would also promote synergy between state and society. A non inclusive government cannot work in present day Nigeria.

Professor Olurode went further: ‘New governments should stay away from the temptations of winners take all which can only breed unnecessary rivalry and run the government down’ mentality.

“Those who could not make the list of political appointees and rightly or wrongly believe they had played significant roles in putting the government in place should realise that service to society or state is elastic and the objective can be met in or out of government circles.

“Political party members, campaign managers among other social groups shouldn’t mount too much pressure on members of the new governments. They should concede some breathing space to them to enable them think through policy documents that are central to good governance.

Too much pressure on elected officials is inimical to their health and good governance”.

He concluded by advising Nigerians to emulate the attitudes of late Alh. Lateef Jakande, Chief Bisi Akande among few others whose attitude to governance is one of service which can be achieved even outside of political office.