The 2007 West Africa Idol winner, Timi Dakolo, gave the peak of performance at the 2018 Future Awards when he delivered his hit song, “There’s a Cry’’, to the standing ovation of the audience.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dakolo was among the guest artists at the awards termed “Nobel Prize for Young Africans’’, held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in the early hours of Monday.

The guests were thrilled by the musical performance by Dakolo, especially the lyrics of the song which obviously reflects the state of the nation’s need for a rebirth.

Perhaps, what could be the icing on the cake during the performance was when the whole hall stood up waving the Nigerian flag in solidarity as Dakolo put up his eclectic performance.

Guests at the awards include, the Minister for Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Presidential Candidate on the Platform of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Prof. Obiageli Ezekwesili.

Others are the Presidential aspirant of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr Fela Durotoye, the Pastor, House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, and the Gubernatorial Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje.

The presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, the Chairman of First Bank Plc., Mrs Ibukun Awosika, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan were also there.

The biggest winner of the award was the sponsor of the “Not Too Young to Rule Bill’’, Samson Itodo who emerged as the “Young Person of the Year’’.

Other categories are Prize for Agriculture: Ayodele Olalekan

The Prize for Journalism: Linus Unah.

The Prize for Comedy went to the child actor, Mark Angel.

The Prize for Fashion; Tosin Ogundadegbe, the Head Stylist, Guarantee Trust Bank.

The Prize for Creativity: Ayobola Kekere-Ekun, a visual artist.

The Prize for Screen Producer: Ace actress, Filmmaker and Producer, Nadine Ibrahim.

The Prize for Business: Chidi Ajaere.

The Prize for Sports: Super Eagles Stand-In Captain, Ahmed Musa for his outstanding contributions to the national team during the 2018 World Cup.

The Prize for Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke.

The Prize for On-Air Presenter (Radio): Sophia Anidugbe.

The convener of the Future Awards, Adebola Williams said that the event sought to inspire the youth to attain their destined height in life.

“What we are trying to do here is to inspire our new trybes to greater heights by recognising them and their profound achievements.

“It is a deserving motivation to see that those Nigerian youths making waves round the globe are given the desired recognition for their efforts,’’ he said.

