… APC chieftain’s home razed

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some persons suspected to be political thugs have invaded Evwreni town in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State to disrupt the on going Governorship and House of Assembly elections

The thugs reportedly destroyed BVAS machines and other materials for the exercise.

Journalists were also prevented from entering the community by the rampaging thugs who are suspected to be working for a commissioner in the state.

Security operatives deployed to the community were said to have to done nothing as the thugs disrupted the process.

Some of the corp members and other electoral officials sustained injuries during the attacks by the thugs.

This is coming on the heels of the alleged razing of the home of the former chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Area in the state, Dr. Wilson Omene.

The house of Dr. Omene, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Mosogar, was reportedly razed during the early hours of today.

Omene who confirmed the incident, said as early as 4am, there were gun shots in his house.