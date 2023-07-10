From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Three persons, were yesterday shot dead at different locations in Benin City, Edo State by alleged cultists.

It would be recalled that suspected cultists on Sunday killed a middle aged man in Benin City.

The victim simply identified as Ehis Dada, was gathered to have been shot dead by his assailants immediately after he came out from a Church (name withheld), located at Amagba Community in Benin where he went for the Sunday Service.

It was gathered that the renew cult killings in Benin is between members of the Black Axe confraternity and their Maphite counterparts.

One of Monday’s victims, identified as Schoolboy, alleged to be a member of Maphite confraternity was gunned down around Okhun junction, Oluku Quarters by members of the rival group who were alleged to have hit a police officer with their GLK 350 4Matic Car with Registration N0: DGE Edo 170 AL, before snatching his AK 47 raffle.

The cultists who were alleged to have used the AK 47 raffle snatched from the police officer to kill their victims later abandoned their GLK car around Appico area in Upper Sokponba Road, following a hot chase by security operatives.

Two of the other victims whose identities and the cult group they belong to could not ascertained as they were reportedly killed at different locations in Uselu-Ugbowo axis in Benin.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police could not be reached for comment