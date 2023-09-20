From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Three passengers travelling in commuter buses died Wednesday morning following a fatal accident which happened at Umuowa community along the Owerri/Aba road in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo.

This is even as several others in the two buses which had a head on collision suffered severed injuries .

It was learnt that the two vehicles had head on collision which resulted in the fatalities.

According to Eyewitness account, the drivers of the two vehicles who also died in the accident were said to have collided when driver from the Owerri axis who was said to be trying to over take a truck had collided with the other vehicle from the Aba axis whose driver was said to be on top speed.

One of the eyewitness who simply gave his as Ejike said :” Actually caused the accident is that the driver from the Owerri axis which is fully loaded and heading to Aba was on top speed and was over taking but unfortunately the one coming from the Aba axis also on top and was trying to dodge a pot hole collided with the other because both drivers could not control their vehicle. In fact, the vehicles were going to Onitsha . When we heard the loud bang we knew that something terrible has happened . The two drivers died and one other woman who was pulled out of the vehicle going to Aba from Onitsha.”

Also, One of the survivors who was still bleeding from the nose thanked God that he had survived the ghastly crash, saying that he had sat in the front seat with the dead driver from Onitsha .

Our correspondent who visited the scene observed that the officials of the Federal Road safety and sympathizers are assisting to carry the accident victims to the vehicles.