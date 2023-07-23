From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Three hospitals in Katsina have domesticated the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR).

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is championing the PBoR campaign with the mandate to protect the citizens’ bills of rights medically, design modalities and patterns for patients’ rights of protecting consumers which include consumer protection acts, child rights acts, and national health acts among other rights instruments

The FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera,

supervised the domestication process of the PBoR during separate ceremonies at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Heritage Specialist Hospital and K-Dera Specialist Hospital in Katsina at the weekend.

Irukera said he was impressed by the responses of the stakeholders in embracing and domesticating the project noting that the essence of the campaign is to offer reasonable sensitisation on the protection of patients’ rights, cleanliness and proper medical attention from the health personnel.

He said that private and public health establishments, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders in the value chain were familiar with the bills and how they interface with the health givers in the delivery process.

According to him, “it has been tested and proven already and we are delighted today particularly that reputable private institutions in Katsina stand up and are participating in the domestication.

“I am quite encouraged by the engagement we had at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina which was quite robust in the acceptance and apparatus, including having the patient’s bill of rights in approximately 30 locations in the hospital complex.”

The Chief Medical Director at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Suleiman Bello, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to upholding the dignity, autonomy and well-being of every patient seeking medical care.

“As an institution, we will ensure that these rights are not just on paper but are respected and implemented in all circumstances.

“By embracing and enforcing these rights, we can foster a healthcare delivery system that is truly patient-centred and compassionate while ensuring that every person receives the care they deserve,” Bello said.