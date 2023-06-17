From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons on Saturday died as a result of an accident along Ogwuashi-Uku/Kwale road in Delta State.

Others who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

An eyewitness said the accident involved a Mercedes Benz GLK marked KUJ 326 CE – Abuja and a bus with the inscription ‘St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba.

The source who was one of the sympathisers at the tragic scene, said officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on hand to evacuate the dead bodies.

According to the witness, those injured had earlier be rushed from the scene.

Although the cause of the crash which occurred at Isheagu junction could not be ascertained, the source suspected that it was a head on collision.

Contacted, the sector commander of FRSC in the state, Udeme Bassey Eshiet, confirmed the accident but could not give details, saying that he was yet to receive situation report from field officers.