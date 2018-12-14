‘Gratitude is a noble instinct’ (G.B. Shaw), which I exhort and hereby explore to express profound gratitude to your Excellency for accepting the decision of the Board of the Nigerian National Merit Award to confer this Award of the Nigerian National Order of Merit 2018 on me. Similarly, I offer profuse appreciation to the Board itself for finding me deserving of the Award. I must say that I do not take the honour for granted at all, considering the number of nominees from among whom I was picked for the Award. It compels me to take a deep reflection on how I arrived at this point in life. Your Excellency, the story of my life’s journey provides instruction on the value of merit in the attainment of possibilities for individuals, groups and societies.

In the early years of the sixties, I gained admission into two missionary-run colleges in the then Kabba Division – today’s Kogi State. The fees of the institutions were simply beyond the means of my parents who were a peasant farmer and a food vendor. I had to wait till the following year when I passed the Common Entrance Examinations and gained admission into one of the Northern Nigerian government’s Provincial Secondary Schools, sited, equitably, in the Fourteen Provinces of the Northern Region. Even at that, the relatively small school fees of Thirteen pounds a year could only be paid after my father had sold his cocoa/coffee plantation and my mother the finest of her few clothes.

It was not until the third year when, by government policy, the Provincial colleges in the region became full-fledged Government colleges, that my parents were marginally able to sponsor my Secondary education with less hardship. This was because a policy had been enacted to make fees relatively favourable to the children of the poor – who paid fees as low as Three pounds – while the children of the well-to-do and civil servants paid up to Fifteen and Twenty pounds.