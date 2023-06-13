From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to use the occasion of June 12 to reflect on democratic journey of Nigeria vis-a-vis the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the country.

Its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his Democracy Day message, said there was still much work to be done to ensure and fasten the peace and development of Nigeria.

“We need to address the issues of insecurity, corruption, poverty, and unemployment in our country. These problems affect all Nigerians and must be tackled with urgency and sincerity.”

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the past heroes who fought for democracy in Nigeria, noting that their struggles and sacrifices paved the way for the democratic government that Nigerians enjoy today.

“We must never forget their efforts and their contributions to our freedom. We remember the annulment of the free and fair election of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as president on June 12, 1993. This event was a watershed in our nation’s history, and it reminds us of the need to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and fairness at all times as responsible citizens.

“As Nigerians, we must learn from the lessons of June 12, 2993, and strive to build a nation where democracy is truly entrenched. We must put aside our religious and cultural differences and work towards the common goal of a better Nigeria. Our leaders must prioritize the needs of the people and ensure that they are accountable to the citizens they serve.”

He called on Nigerians to play their part in advancing the development of Nigeria.

“We must all be responsible citizens and work towards building a better future for ourselves and the next generations. Let us continue to pray for our nation and work together towards a brighter future,” he appealed.