“Despite earning 60 percent less, we are doing five times more. This is why there is a gang-up by the discredited elite against him…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has alleged gang-up against President Muhammadu Buhari by some discredited Nigerian elite. Osinbajo also claimed that some Nigerians, especially enemies of the current administration, prayed Buhari died when he was hospitalised in London, last year. READ ALSO: Nigerian elite, religious leaders scuttle corruption fight – Osinbajo The vice president, who disclosed this in a keynote address during the National Consultative Forum of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group, in Abuja yesterday, said the fear of Buhari is driving many Nigerians crazy. He said a section of the elite wishes Buhari dead because he stands against their access to the national treasury. “Come February 2019, the APC will, by the grace of God, win the general elections. We will return president Muhammadu Buhari as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a second term.

“The election will be a historic one. It is a battle between those who want our country’s resources to be used for our country and her people and those who want to privatise the commonwealth. “The man who stands against the forces of retrogression but with the future of our children is the man called Buhari. He is not a perfect man, but, he is an honest and truthful man. A man who wants to use the resources of this country for the common man. “Between 2010 and 2014, our nation earned the highest amount ever in history from oil, the sum of $383 billion. “Just to compare, in the same period, we have earned less than $112 billion, but, where are the roads, the rail, the power? “When we came into office, over 22 States were owing between three to six months salaries. (The) president insisted we must

support the states to pay. Yet, when we came into office, oil was down to $30 a barrel. We were earning 60 percent less than the previous government, yet in the last three years we have spent N2.7 trillion on infrastructure, the highest in the history of the country. “How? We are not stealing the money. We are using it for the people. “So, today we are constructing major roads in 36 states, Lagos-Kano railway, Warri-Aladja, Mambilla, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri. We are feeding 9.2 million children every day. “We are giving two million petty traders a better deal in life with Tradermoni. “We have now employed 50,000 graduate under the N-Power programme. We are giving, at least, 400,000 of the poorest Nigerians N5,000 a month. How? “Because Buhari is the gatekeeper; he has stopped grand corruption. “So, despite the fact that we are earning 60 percent less, we are doing five times more. This is why there is a gang-up by the discredited elite against him and they have their collaborators.