From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has said Nigeria will be a better place if the Federal Government can abide by all the projects outlined by the newly sworn-in President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nwosu stated this in a telephone interview with journalists yesterday. He said with the issues of Power, fuel subsidy and the Central Bank of Nigeria, there is great hope.

He urged Nigerians to forget about age, as the administration has nothing to do with age but the capacity and capability of the leader, which Tinubu has.

He said “Tinubu has a good vision for the country. I have gone through some of the outlines of his program and I can actually say that the president has a good vision for the country and Nigerians. At least on the issue of Power, CBN and currency I think there is hope. You can only commend somebody who has the courage to quickly bring up the issue of fuel subsidy and remove it.

I don’t think his age will stop him from achieving whatever he wants to achieve. There are lots of countries we know now that their presidents are over 90, they are doing well, it’s about us to give him encouragement and let him do well.’

Speaking on the issue of 60 days to set up a government, he said it is not too long but rather would help the president to choose capable technocrats to run the administration with.

“I don’t think it’s late. We know in this part of the world, how we behave sometimes. I believe that if it comes before 60 days, better for us. But if it doesn’t come before the 60 days, he is the president, some of the agencies have Permanent Secretaries and they are almost like Ministers in their Ministries, so they should take charge till Tinubu makes his appointment. The issue of 60 days is not actually a big issue, it will enable the president to do wider consultation and appoint more technocrats to handle the affairs of the country. In fact, I would have preferred Mr President to have 60 per cent technocrats than politicians to handle some of these ministries,” he said.

Nwosu prayed that God gives the new president the grace to treat Nigerians equally, regardless of tribe or religion.