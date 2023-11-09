From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigeria Citizens Watch for Good Governance on Thursday alleged a plot to harm the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, in detention.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Ahmed Yahuza Tanimu also expressed concern over the alleged plans by some security agencies to rearrest the suspended apex bank boss on trump-up charges to further suppress his fundamental human rights.

The group further condemned the labelling of the bail granted Emefiele “as scandalous” by a section of the online media platform (not the Sun).

“We would like to express our deep concerns regarding the recent reports of a plot to kill Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, while in detention.

“We believe that every individual has the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Any form of violence or threat against someone in custody is highly condemnable and goes against the principles of justice and human rights.

“We are also saddened by the revelation of the plan by some security agencies to rearrest Dr Emefiele on trump-up charges to further suppress his fundamental human rights.

“We are consoled that with the recent decisions of our courts, those who violate their decisions won’t have where to run to. Therefore, the Judiciary should be on the watch for further disobedience to their order.

“We commend the judiciary for their prompt action in ordering the immediate release of Mr Emefiele. This decision upholds the fundamental principles of justice and reinforces the significance of respecting the rule of law. We believe that it is crucial to provide every citizen with a fair and transparent legal process, and the judiciary’s intervention demonstrates their commitment to upholding justice in our society.

“While acknowledging the importance of maintaining law and order, we urge security agencies to exercise restraint and caution in their operations because excessive use of force against civilians can lead to unnecessary harm and violate their rights.

“We strongly condemn the labelling of the bail granted to Mr Emefiele as scandalous by Sahara Reporters. We believe that responsible journalism plays a critical role in upholding the truth and promoting democratic values.

“It is disappointing to witness sensationalised reporting that undermines the credibility and integrity of our judicial system. We urge media organisations to adhere to professional journalistic standards and respect the principle of fair and unbiased reporting.