By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Amidst pomp and fanfare, The Wife, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) during the week held a two-day annual retreat and Annual General Meeting with the theme; “Building an Excellent Home” at the Bible Society of Nigeria, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion includes Mrs. Chinwe Okeofar, a former Commissioner of Police, Chief Olori Aderonke Elegushi Yeye Tobalase of Ikate -Elegushi, Dr. Dike Gertrude among others.

Some of the activities during the two day event includes exhortation, financial report, praise and worship session, the attendees were taught on the use of digital technology and other social media applications such as Twitter, Zoom, Facebook among others.

Dr Nkem Okoro founder of The Wife in her welcome address admonished the women to know that no one is without a conscience, and therefore cannot say he/she has not heard the gospel because God will judge the world through their conscience”.

The founder urged mothers to always avail themselves at their children’s school meetings and they should always ask questions concerning their subjects.

She advised mothers to stop abusing or laying curses on their children as it is a lazy mother’s way of discipling a child. Citing herself as an example, she disclosed she does not curse her children or her domestic staff rather I handle them with different methods even though some of them may be stubborn.

“ I will like women to take good care of their husbands in every expect and no matter the age of their husbands, they should be there for them. Also, women should create time for the word of God by devising a means where the Bible will be loved and read in their homes”.

Dr. Chinwe Okeofar, former Commissioner of Police enjoined women to be strong in the Lord and make sure their home is a priority to them. They should ensure that their children are brought up in the way of the Lord.

“ It does not matter the denomination they belong to but they should follow the teachings of the Lord. They should not worry about what the economy is because this is not the first time we are having difficult times with our economy. It happened during the Abacha era and God saw us through likewise in this present situation, He will see Nigerians through and they will come out stronger.”

Mrs. Dolapo Falohun in the same vein, admonished the women not to be like the five foolish virgins in the Bible rather they should take good care of their homes.

“When a child is doing well, he/she is the father’s child, but when that child is behaving badly, it is termed as the mother’s child.” She said that the positive impact of any home lies on the shoulders of the woman. You have to be good and extend that goodness to other children outside your home. “ Whatever struggle you make on your children, you are the one that will enjoy it, therefore don’t be void of counselling.”

Mrs Falohun enjoined the women to know that the man is not complete without his wife, whether your husband loves you or not, you should respect him. If you respect your husband, things will go on fine for your family and as we respect our husbands, we are obeying God’s commandment”, she said.

Also Coordinator of The Wife, Rev. Mrs. Lovina Emeka Matthew shed more light on the importance of the AGM describing it as a place of interactions with members of the NGO.

She called on men to see their wives as builders while women should work together with their husbands in the home. Their home will be successful and prosperous within they work together in unity to bring about a godly home.

“ My aim is to make women embrace new trends in technology world while women holding political positions should talk less, and when they encounter challenges on the job, they should pray to God and He will come to their rescue.