South Africa and Cameroon had also qualified for the Mundial. At the draws conducted by FIFA legends, Alex Scott and Louis Saha at the La Seine Musicale in Paris on October 8, the 24 qualified countries where drawn in six groups of four teams each. Nigeria was drawn in Group A along with host France, Norway and South Korea. Group B has Germany, China People’s Republic, Spain and South Africa. Group C has Australia, Italy, Brazil and Jamaica. Group D has England, Scotland, Argentina and Japan. Group E features Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand and Netherlands while Group F has USA, Thailand, Chile and Sweden.

The winner of next year’s competition would emerge after 88 matches in all, which would feature 72 matches at the group stage, eight matches at the Round of 16, four at the Quarter Final stage, two at Semi Finals and two more to determine the third place finisher and winner and runner up of the World Cup. The global sports fiesta would last from June 7 to July 7 next year.

We, once again, salute the Super Falcons for winning the African competition for the 9th time. Their dominance of the African stage is so glaring that the future of the women’s game in the country is not in doubt. The Super Falcons should up their game and strive to dominate the game at the global stage.

Beyond reaching the Quarter Finals, the Super Falcons’ appearances at the World Cup had not been so impressive. As the global competition enters its 8th edition, many sports commentators believe that the Super Falcons can win the World Cup.

It is perhaps in recognition of this possibility that the football authorities hired a foreign coach, Thomas Dennerby, the current handler of the national women’s team and former coach of Sweden. Under his tutelage, the Swedish national women’s team finished third place at the 2011 World Cup.