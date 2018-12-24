Mirror

There are few things more alarming to a man than the news that his penis will undergo some gloomy changes as he ages.

Be prepared men, your penis is going to change as you get older. There are some simple reasons for this, mostly though it’s all about testosterone.

From the age of about 40 onwards the production of this hormone will slow and that drop is responsible for a load of changes to your one-eyed trouser snake. From less impressive erections through to shrinking balls it’s all a possible part of aging.

Shrinkage is a reality

As men age they will start to build up fatty deposits in the tiny arteries of the penis. These will reduce blood flow and that could result in smaller erections. Collagen replaces normal cells and makes the whole thing less elastic.

Even your testicles may shrink. Like so much about your penis they are controlled by testosterone. As levels drop your sperm production reduces and your testicles may shrink as a result.

Getting hormone replacement won’t help your balls either, because your body will stop sending signals to your testes to make testosterone and they’ll shrink further.

Older men also report that their penis appears smaller, but apparently belly fat is responsible for this illusion. Stay trim to stay big.

Reduced sensitivity

As you age your penis will become less sensitive. This can cause problems becoming aroused or make it hard to have an orgasm.

You might also find that your penis doesn’t get as hard when you get an erection, although this shouldn’t prevent you having sex.

Colour and shape changes

Sometimes it’s possible for men to injure their penis during sex or through general activity. This causes the tissue to scar giving your penis a curvature. The good news is that this problem can be treated with, of all things, botox.

Blood flow will also affect the colour of your penis. The head can become less purple and lighten as you age.

Perhaps some good news?

If you’re no fan of pubic hair then you may be relieved to learn that it, like the hair on your head, may thin out.

Of course like head hair there’s a big difference between losing it gracefully and trumping it up and pretending nothing is changing. Perhaps it’s time to go for that back, sack and crack wax lads?

Worried about your penis?

If you’re worried about changes to your penis you should always consult a doctor. STDs and other infections can be treated and may cause other, but similar, problems.

Hiding from the reality of our changing members isn’t going to change anything, so keep an eye out for anything unusual and get expert advice.

