By AUGUSTINA ALEGBE

THE recent wave of coups and political instabil- ity in Africa serves as a testament to the erosion

of democratic principles and institutions in

Africa. If you walk down the streets of Nigeria

or any other African nation, and ask the aver- age person what democracy means, they would

likely respond, government by the people, of

the people, and for the people. It is a phrase I

believe, that echoes the ideals of democracy

worldwide. However, decades after democrati- zation began in Africa in the 90s, democratic

consolidation which implies the strengthening

and deepening of democratic principles and in-

stitutions remains elusive.

Democracy for many, represents not just a

political system, but stands as a vision of hope

for a better future. This is because it promises

responsive governance, economic growth and

development, and the protection of human

rights. However, the continent’s journey to de-

mocracy has been fraught with challenges, as

is evident given the recent coups in Niger and

Gabon. While a military coup hasn’t plagued

Nigeria in recent times, the just concluded

presidential elections left citizens agitated

and dismayed in what can be said to be a gross

under-representation of the electorates in the

elections, since Nigeria became a democratic

nation.

One thing that is evident amongst the na- tions that have recently experienced military

takeover is their similar origins, they are all

French colonies as stated by William Miles, a

professor of Political Science. If we take a look at these two recent individual cases of Niger and

Gabon, we can see that the rising level of insecu-

rity, the declining economic growth and the per-

ception of the continuous hold of colonial pow-

ers over their former colonies led to the military

takeover in Niger. Gabon has been run as a family

business, a dynasty, with almost a 56-year rule,

from Omar Bongo 1967 to Ali Bingo 2023.

Does this reign however signify a grip of the

former colonial masters? Does it signify that

France in this case is taking advantage of its for- mer colonies, by ensuring that those who would

be loyal to their government remain in power?

While it might be easier to actually believe these

scenarios and chase after them, what I believe to

be more pressing is us as a people, our govern- ment actually serving the people they are meant

to serve and not neglecting the sole purpose for

which they were elected in the first place.

To uphold what democracy means for the com-

mon man, amongst others, the Rule of Law needs

to be upheld meaning everyone is subject to the

law, independence of the judiciary system, free

and fair elections ensuring the representation of

the electorates in elections, and also government

accountability and transparency. By ensuring

that these things are adhered to, democratic in- stitutions will be strengthened, thereby promot-

ing good governance.

To further address the issue of coups, which

obviously requires urgent attention; as political

stability is necessary for a country’s progress, re-

gional organizations like ECOWAS (Economic

Community of West African States) and AU

(African Union), can also play a role in prevent-

ing coups and ensure democratic progress. It is

imperative to look at the situations surrounding these nations and employ timely measures to en- sure that the citizens are highly represented in all

possible ways. Democratic elections should be

held to a standard by which if such isn’t met and

there’s an outcry from the populace, such nations

should hold a re-run. Democracies are not dynas-

ties. It is rather sad to see that regional organiza- tions do not condemn such practices disguising

as democracies, infringing on the rights of the

citizens.

In all, I believe it is time that Africa as a con- tinent become more self-reliant, ensuring that

the progress we want to see, the progress we

believe we deserve comes our way. And if there

are certain issues that stand in the way of this

progress that we so desire, they should be tack- led with immediate effect. Addressing the fac-

tors that contribute to political instability such

as ethnic fractionalization, economic inequality

and corruption which has eaten deep into the

fabric of our societies is essential for curbing

military interventions. Therefore, by promoting

inclusive government, economic development

and growth, social unity even in diversity, anti-

corruption practices, the grievances that contrib-

ute to the emergence of political instability and

coups can be curtailed.

The consolidation of democracy in African na- tions, still has a long way to go. African leaders,

should realize that they are not elected to satisfy

their personal needs and amass wealth for their

personal gains, they are rather meant to lead,

serve and ensure the progress of all. They are

meant to help strengthen and unite the citizens

and not cause further divide, or create grievances

that would lead to military interventions and

coups.