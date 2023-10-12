By AUGUSTINA ALEGBE
THE recent wave of coups and political instabil- ity in Africa serves as a testament to the erosion
of democratic principles and institutions in
Africa. If you walk down the streets of Nigeria
or any other African nation, and ask the aver- age person what democracy means, they would
likely respond, government by the people, of
the people, and for the people. It is a phrase I
believe, that echoes the ideals of democracy
worldwide. However, decades after democrati- zation began in Africa in the 90s, democratic
consolidation which implies the strengthening
and deepening of democratic principles and in-
stitutions remains elusive.
Democracy for many, represents not just a
political system, but stands as a vision of hope
for a better future. This is because it promises
responsive governance, economic growth and
development, and the protection of human
rights. However, the continent’s journey to de-
mocracy has been fraught with challenges, as
is evident given the recent coups in Niger and
Gabon. While a military coup hasn’t plagued
Nigeria in recent times, the just concluded
presidential elections left citizens agitated
and dismayed in what can be said to be a gross
under-representation of the electorates in the
elections, since Nigeria became a democratic
nation.
One thing that is evident amongst the na- tions that have recently experienced military
takeover is their similar origins, they are all
French colonies as stated by William Miles, a
professor of Political Science. If we take a look at these two recent individual cases of Niger and
Gabon, we can see that the rising level of insecu-
rity, the declining economic growth and the per-
ception of the continuous hold of colonial pow-
ers over their former colonies led to the military
takeover in Niger. Gabon has been run as a family
business, a dynasty, with almost a 56-year rule,
from Omar Bongo 1967 to Ali Bingo 2023.
Does this reign however signify a grip of the
former colonial masters? Does it signify that
France in this case is taking advantage of its for- mer colonies, by ensuring that those who would
be loyal to their government remain in power?
While it might be easier to actually believe these
scenarios and chase after them, what I believe to
be more pressing is us as a people, our govern- ment actually serving the people they are meant
to serve and not neglecting the sole purpose for
which they were elected in the first place.
To uphold what democracy means for the com-
mon man, amongst others, the Rule of Law needs
to be upheld meaning everyone is subject to the
law, independence of the judiciary system, free
and fair elections ensuring the representation of
the electorates in elections, and also government
accountability and transparency. By ensuring
that these things are adhered to, democratic in- stitutions will be strengthened, thereby promot-
ing good governance.
To further address the issue of coups, which
obviously requires urgent attention; as political
stability is necessary for a country’s progress, re-
gional organizations like ECOWAS (Economic
Community of West African States) and AU
(African Union), can also play a role in prevent-
ing coups and ensure democratic progress. It is
imperative to look at the situations surrounding these nations and employ timely measures to en- sure that the citizens are highly represented in all
possible ways. Democratic elections should be
held to a standard by which if such isn’t met and
there’s an outcry from the populace, such nations
should hold a re-run. Democracies are not dynas-
ties. It is rather sad to see that regional organiza- tions do not condemn such practices disguising
as democracies, infringing on the rights of the
citizens.
In all, I believe it is time that Africa as a con- tinent become more self-reliant, ensuring that
the progress we want to see, the progress we
believe we deserve comes our way. And if there
are certain issues that stand in the way of this
progress that we so desire, they should be tack- led with immediate effect. Addressing the fac-
tors that contribute to political instability such
as ethnic fractionalization, economic inequality
and corruption which has eaten deep into the
fabric of our societies is essential for curbing
military interventions. Therefore, by promoting
inclusive government, economic development
and growth, social unity even in diversity, anti-
corruption practices, the grievances that contrib-
ute to the emergence of political instability and
coups can be curtailed.
The consolidation of democracy in African na- tions, still has a long way to go. African leaders,
should realize that they are not elected to satisfy
their personal needs and amass wealth for their
personal gains, they are rather meant to lead,
serve and ensure the progress of all. They are
meant to help strengthen and unite the citizens
and not cause further divide, or create grievances
that would lead to military interventions and
coups.