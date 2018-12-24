Two weeks after his arrest by the police in Kebbi, The Sun’s correspondent in the state, Olarenwaju Lawal, has remained in prison despite efforts to secure his release. His case comes up today at Magistrate’s Court 1, Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Lawal was arrested on December 10, 2019, by the police and hurriedly arraigned in court without a defence lawyer. He was clamped in prison on the orders of Ghali Muhammad of Magistrate’s Court 1, Birnin Kebbi.