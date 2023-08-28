As part of its contribution to scholarship and the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, will on September 21, 2023, unveil a book, ‘The Making of Modern Nigeria – From Pre-independence Era to Date.’

The public presentation of the book, scheduled for the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, is primed to attract top officials at the Presidency, National Assembly, State governments, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen, and Nigerians from all walks of life.

A statement by Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, said the book is a sequel to an earlier one entitled ‘The Golden Book,’ published by the company to commemorate Nigeria’s 50th independence anniversary in 2010.

Ukeh said the 332-page book has 16 chapters grouped into six sections that dwell on topical and historical issues.

“Besides giving us a sense of identity, knowledge of history,” Onuoha said, “the book offers us valuable insights to understand present-day challenges and ask deeper questions as to why things are the way they are.”

Section 1 of the book, according to him, which has three chapters, dwells on the evolution of Nigeria, government institutions, and factors that shaped the country’s foreign policy.

He said that Section 2, with three chapters, talks about the country’s economy, dissecting the era of substantial agricultural production, the emergence of crude oil and its effect, and the nature of the new economy.

Section 3 dwells on the nation’s journey in education, from Yaba to Ibadan, and the evolution of indigenous media, taking the story from the period of government monopoly to liberalization, The Sun MD revealed.

Ukeh said Section 4 focuses on culture, sports, and social development, highlighting the country’s glorious years in football, the stars in sports, both football and boxing, and the country’s tourism landmarks.

Section 5, he said, highlights the founders and statesmen as well as institutions of the nation. It also looks at some outstanding Nigerians, living and dead, and pre-eminent institutions contributing to the country’s socio-economic and political development.

The book, a collaborative work among The Sun, Bridgehead Communications Limited, and Compact Communications Limited, was edited by Onuoha Ukeh, Dr. Tony Onyima, and Chief Chuddy Oduenyi, all versatile journalists and communications professionals.

Endorsed by the Federal Government via a letter by the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the book is for general use, research, and teaching purposes.