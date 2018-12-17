The governor said The Sun was courageous to have picked him for the award, since he is not a popular man but someone seen as controversial.

He thanked The Sun for recognising that he and his team are adding value to the governance of Kaduna State, declaring that he wholeheartedly accept the award, which he dedicated to Kaduna people.

El-Rufai said: “This award nomination came to me as a shock. It is surprising and inspiring. When I read it online, I was shocked because it was unexpected. Thank you very much. It is the type of recognition we need to spur us to do more for the state and Nigeria in general.

“Every decision we have taken since we came on board has been very difficult, but necessary to lift our state. What we inherited was shocking and we needed to change the fortunes of the state for the better.

“It is important we do the right thing because other states in the region (North) look up to us.” Speaking on the sack of teachers, in his bid to sanitise the education system, El-Rufai said: “It was not easy to lay off 22,000 teachers. We did it. It was not easy to recruit 25,000 teachers. We did it. We are determined to do the right thing in the interest of Kaduna people.”