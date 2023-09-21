• All set for public presentation in Abuja today

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has hailed The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun for not only promoting national unity but also finding it auspicious to tell the country’s story in a book.

Akume, while speaking in Abuja, yesterday, when he received a management team of The Sun, led by the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said the book, The Making of Modern Nigeria: From Pre-Colonial Era Till Date, published by The Sun, has addressed some historical issues and will help in projecting the country’s unity.

The Sun book will be unveiled today at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja at 11am, with prominent Nigerians from all walks of life expected to be in attendance.

Akume said: “I want to commend The Sun Newspaper for embarking on this bold journey. I am impressed by The Sun and its commitment to our country. I appreciate your commitment to the unity of this country.

“I read The Sun everyday and I’m encouraged by the contents of your publication. No country can be great without the support of the media. When we’re great, every citizen becomes a beneficiary.

“I may not have been mentioned in this book because I’m sure it talks about those great Nigerians who fought for the independence of this country. When Nigeria got its independence, I was in primary one and we didn’t understand many things.

“We were told that we would be independent and free from our colonial masters. It was a great moment. Then we went through a coup and we didn’t understand it then also. Then the history started moving in a different trajectory.

“We witnessed the war and we saw how planes were flying over our houses. We survived it. That’s how great nations are built and I’m sure that this book captures those things. Nigerians love Nigeria and we want to progress.”

Earlier in his remarks, Ukeh spoke about the significance of the book and how it would help in research and teaching.

He said that since the office of the SGF endorsed the book project in 2020, it was important for the SGF to receive a copy before the public presentation.

Expected at the public presentation of the book today are former Head of State and elder statesman, His Excellency, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who is Chairman of the occasion; former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyema, Esq, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Water Resources, Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev.

Others are Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is the keynote speaker on the topic: “Nigeria and the Task of Nation-building;” Senators Seriake Dickson, Ali Ndume, Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu and Prof Obiora Okonkwo, visiting professor in University of Abuja and Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, who are discussants.

Topshot of the National Assembly, governors, members of the diplomatic corps and heads of government parastatals will also attend the event.

The Making of Modern Nigeria – From Pre-colonial Era Till Date, is a sequel to an earlier book published by The Sun entitled, ‘The Golden Book” to commemorate Nigeria’s 50th independence anniversary in 2010.

The new book, Ukeh said, “is the story of Nigeria’s journey to nationhood, chronicling the political, cultural, social and economic evolution of Nigeria”. Primed as part of the contribution to celebrate the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary, the 332-page book is grouped into six sections with 16 chapters.

“Besides giving us a sense of identity, knowledge of history,” The Sun MD said, the book “offers us valuable insights to understand present-day challenges and ask deeper questions as to why things are the way they are.”

Explaining the content of the book, he said Section 1, which has three chapters, dwells on the evolution of Nigeria, government institutions, and factors that shaped the country’s foreign policy.

According to him, Section 2, with three chapters, talks about the country’s economy, dissecting the era of substantial agricultural production, the emergence of crude oil and its effect, and the nature of the new economy.

Section 3 dwells on the nation’s journey in education, from Yaba to Ibadan, and the evolution of indigenous media, taking the story from the period of government monopoly to liberalization.

Ukeh said Section 4 focuses on culture, sports, and social development, highlighting the country’s glorious years in football, the stars in sports, both football and boxing, and the country’s tourism landmarks.

Section 5, he said, highlights the founders and institutions of the nation as well as looks at some outstanding Nigerians, living and dead, and pre-eminent institutions contributing to the country’s socio-economic and political development.

The book, a collaborative work between The Sun, Bridgehead Communications Limited, and Compact Communications Limited, was edited by Onuoha Ukeh, Dr. Tony Onyima, and Chief Chuddy Oduenyi, all versatile journalists and communications professionals.