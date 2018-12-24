Ikpea said The Sun awards are an auspicious booster of morale, while promising, “we accept our recognition; we appreciate it and we will be present and be fully involved in the ceremony.”

Earlier, The Sun’s MD said Ikpea was selected as Business Person of the Year “in recognition of your giant strides and contributions in the oil and gas sector, which have boosted economic growth in the country.”

Unveiling the success story of Ikpea, Osagie said: “Your establishment of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, after working for expatriates for years, changed the face of the oil and gas sector with your excellent provision of engineering, procurement and construction services.”

He said Lee Engineering had expanded its scope to achieve optimal performance in the operation and maintenance of Oil