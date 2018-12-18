She explained the numbers of widows and orphans who benefit from her foundation were changing rapidly, empahsising: “We will be empowering lots more of orphans and widows before the month ends. We have just appointed coordinators and representatives in the remaining five geographical zones of Nigeria.” The philanthropist called on well-meaning Nigerians to reach out to the less privileged in the society, saying when God blesses individuals, He expects them to also provide for others.

“God is not going to come down from where he is to do it. He’s going to send people like you and I to carry out what he wants done to be able to answer the quest of the other ones that are calling unto him. If we can be our brother’s keepers in whatever way we can and at which other level we are at, I believe the whole world will be a better place to live in.” She said what The Sun is doing was part of it, by “encouraging those who are doing it so that more people can do it. If we are all doing our bits in whichever area we are, it will make a huge difference in the society.” Earlier, before presenting the letter to Mrs. Alakija, Osagie said she was chosen in recognition for her numerous contributions to the uplift of the widows and orphans.

The Sun MD said: “You have made a mark as a caregiver than the conventional businessperson who is out primarily to make profit from any venture. With you foundation, the Rose of Sharon Foundation, you have helped widows and orphans through scholarships and business grants.” On what exactly Alakija has done, he said: “Through your foundation’s youth empowerment scheme, hundreds of youths have been trained to enable them to become part of the country’s working class. Your foundation also sponsored several educational, mentorship and skills acquisition programmes for the widows. In this regard, hundreds of widows have been empowered, with some of them in university. Also, you have awarded scholarships to 1,366 widow’s children and 72 orphans.