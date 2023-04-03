The Style Unit (TSU) is a luxury shopping service that provides personalized styling, wardrobe consultancy, and fashion write-ups. Since its inception in 2014, TSU has grown into a successful company that offers luxury shopping services. One of the reasons why TSU has been so successful is its team of shoppers, stylists, and wardrobe consultants who are knowledgeable, friendly, and always ready to help.

TSU’s focus on hard-to-find luxury pieces and private sales is another reason for its success. The company works with sales associates at different luxury brands and department stores to provide clients with access to rare luxury pieces and exclusive private sales. This approach sets TSU apart from other luxury shopping services and has helped it to build a loyal customer base.

TSU’s channel is its Instagram account, where the company showcases its latest collections and offers styling tips and advice. The company has plans to launch an app in the future, which will make it even easier for clients to shop for luxury goods and receive personalized styling advice.

In conclusion, The Style Unit is a luxury shopping service that provides personalized styling and wardrobe consultancy. Its focus on hard-to-find luxury pieces and private sales, along with its team of knowledgeable shoppers, stylists, and wardrobe consultants, sets it apart from other luxury shopping services. While TSU may not be one of the top luxury shopping services in the world, its commitment to providing a unique and tailored experience for each client has made it one of the most exciting luxury shopping services in Canada.