Three undergraduate friends, Mary, Tolu and Angela, while on stroll, walked over to where a woman was selling some fairly used clothes. Seeing clothes that apparently pleased, they removed their clothes they were wearing, to fit the dresses. As they removed their clothes, all were unusually naked as they wore only their G-string undies. The seller was shocked at the level of rascality displayed by the young women. She warned them never to come near her again in that manner.

Increasingly, nudity is becoming a way of life for young ladies, all pushed and promoted by the so-called celebrities. They engage in this with no care about tomorrow and what it would bring.

Consider this scenario: a young lady with full control of her faculties, would wake up in the morning. take a bath, dress up and head to a photo studio to take pictures in her skin. You wonder why. Just to get ‘Likes’ and approving emojis from friends on social media handles? Well, assuming she did not get a physical noticed by some people, but online followers would gladly feast on her page with many comments. And as the number of followers interested in such vulgar show begins to rise, she will count herself a celebrity and influencer. But lets us get real: I wonder how many genuine friends would commend and celebrate such young woman for posing nude in front of a camera.

It is wrong outright, and really unacceptable to pose nude before a camera. The trending madness among the Generation Z (Gen-Z) will lead them to destruction, if they do not retrace their steps. To think that the greatest testament for the Gen-Z is striving so hard to win the nudity award.

At the other end of the spectrum are pregnant ladies who take nude pictures, just to show off the baby bump on social media and project their new found Instagram celebrity status, not based on any worthwhile achievement borne out of intellectual rigour or stellar creativity through the arts.

Pregnant ladies who take full-nude-pictures and post on the social media, do so just to be talked about by other people. It is not universally acceptable and not socially desirable. What manner of irresponsibility is that? In some situations, where there may be contentions and other diabolic disputes in the African setting, she could be attacked through “remote control” method. She might not be alive to deliver, nurse and raise her child in peace. This show of shame is the reason I consider such women ungrateful and ingrates for not properly appreciating the gift that God gave them. In a situation where so many women had soaked their pillows with tears while seeking and believing God for their own fruit of the womb; then, someone is blessed and her thank you is to strip off her clothes and take nude pictures and serve herself to the whole world, on social media, as a cheap plate of pepper soup. I do not know how her own children yet unborn would celebrate her when she is old. Would they refer to her as that naked pregnant mother or what?

Her children that result from those pregnancies would definitely wonder who could have been the photographer. Could it be the husband who encouraged her to show the world her near-delivery baby bump or a commercial photographer? Could a husband descend this low? Well, I put it that she is a hustling miserable single lady seeking for attention. Is this also part of chasing the clout or cashing out as some Gen Z people love to say? Even if she was drunk, must it lead her to debasement of womanhood? What must have come over her? I am yet to find out the reason a woman would indulge such rascality. Should a woman married to a really responsible man try this, the marriage would end summarily, because no family, relatives and in-law would ever find it acceptable. How many families in the African continent would tolerate this from a wife? Even if the desire of the lady is to get back at her mockers, this is absolutely the wrong way to do so.

Regrettably, most of the very bold ones who expose themselves in this manner do so to arrest the attention of the public and satisfy their male partners or folks. Then, to also think that the men do not reciprocate with nude pictures of their own should be a lesson for the women. Most of the male music artistes would employ the services of female dancers who join them on stage or feature in their music video, half-naked, to promote their songs. But the male artiste would be well dressed up of properly covered. In cases where men try to be funny, all they could do is to sag, which only shows only the boxers that cover their buttocks. A popular owner of a night club in Lagos is fond of storming parties with a bevy of women who might dress in somewhat rascally manner to the event. In 2020, he appeared with six pregnant girls at a society wedding with their natural heavy bumps. The ladies were also showcased the next year with babies in strollers, and I wondered what all that ‘effizzi’ was for. Has pregnancy and childbirth become child’s play or what? He would lead them into the event and cause a stir, and his fans would say ‘Who knows what show-stopping stunt he has up his sleeves the next time.’ Well, kudos to such class of ladies who are interested and engaged in such drama. Probably, because of a token that would be given to them at the end of the day.

To think that a particular country woke up and decided to include sex as a competitive sport attests to the fact that the world is gradually coming to an end. Otherwise, can someone kindly educate me on how the preparations for the competition would be done. Certainly the competition holds, there would be series of practice sessions as athletes go through to hone their sporting skills. And I ask, have sex become an activity with cheering spectators? Has it become a public activity and no longer hidden? Did leaders of the country in question consider the impact of the sex competition on the young ones? Clearly, the decision was wrong, outright. In a situation where 20 to 30 adult men and women would be naked and having sex in an open field, and as you would expect in a competition, the sex partners must put in their best effort, to beat the other competitors to win the prize. Meanwhile, the young ones would watch as if they were at a Manchester United and Man City match. Pertinent questions to ask include: who would be chosen for the practice? Couples, unmarried partners or just anyone? What would be the criteria for pairing the competitors? Assuming a man or woman does not like his or her partner, what then happens because in that disagreement, they will not win the competition. Who would be the organizer, stakeholders and referees because they would have been in the game for long before becoming enthusiasts? Obviously the leaders of the European nation that approved the sex competition do not reverence God, who intended sex to be an an activity between spouses for procreation and companionship. Well, let them also bear in mind that the same merciful God is also a consuming fire.

Dear young ones, please stop copying everything you see being practised in the so-called civilized countries. A lot of citizens of those countries secretly they could be like you and I, I even in our naivety and economic backwardness. An adult knows and recognizes the voice of God and that of the devil. Therefore, resist the destructive urgings of the voice of the devil. When the devil comes in his subtle, deceptive and cunning ways, remember to do the right thing: honour God in your decisions at such moments.