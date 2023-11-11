In 1979, I read a novel published by the famous British Novelist – Frederick Forsyth “The Devil’s Alternative” and I quote “Whichever option I choose, men are going to die, this is The Devil’s Alternative “. That was the appalling choice facing The President of USA and other Leaders of the world. It was like a “catch 22” phrase. Where the choice confronting the United States President, was either using a nuclear power to eliminate a megalomaniac Russian Leader or or allowing a section of Europe held under chemical threat to be wiped out.

I was in a similar dilemma metaphorically speaking, two weeks ago, when a student confided in me, that his naughty friends had voluntarily returned to smoking marijuana, after “mkpuru mmiri (methamphetamine), devastated, wasted and killed most of them.

I was both dumbfounded and stunned. I asked rhetorically, do you want me to clap, and commend your friends’ wisdom, of choosing the lesser evil. I told him I suspected he was in the same boat with his so called friends. He denied vehemently. That since mkpuru mmiri dealt with them “gbaas gboos”(whatever that means), that they have all learnt their lessons. That they decided to stick with the lesser evil – marijuana. Imagine the effrontery and buffoonery.

I asked him, whether he knew what marijuana does to the brain and psych. He did not know. Then I told him, on a second thought I decided to revisit marijuana today.

Marijuana or marihuana is a Mexican – Spanish word, originally used to refer to a poor grade of tobacco. Later it came to mean a smoking preparation made from the Indian hemp plant – cannabis sativa. A tall weedy plant, related to the fig tree, and the hop, cannabis grows freely in many parts of the world, and in a variety of grades, depending on climate and method of cultivation.

The different grades produce drugs of varying strengths. Some 300 million people around the world obtain drug preparations of one kind or another from cannabis. The active drugs are obtained almost exclusively from the female hemp plants. The male plants produce the fiber for hemp. When the female plants are ripe, their top leaves and especially their clusters of flowers at their tops, develop a minty, sticky, golden – yellow resin which eventually blackens. The resins contain the highest concentration of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) the group of substances containing the active principles of the drug.

On the alternative the flowers and top leaves of the plant, can simply be dried and crushed. Or the resin itself – which is the active ingredient – can be extracted. The first form is called simply marijuana (nicknamed grass) and has the appearance of a dried crumbled herb.

The second forms called “hashish” or cannabis resin, nicknamed “hash” and appears as a hard brown lump. A liquid oil of the resin is also available.

Both main forms are normally smoked, usually, in cigarettes called “joints” or “refers”. The dried flowers and leaves may be used alone, or mixed with tobacco. If the resin is used, it is heated and crumbled and then the small pieces are mixed with tobacco as the joint is made.

Alternatively, both forms may be smoked in a pipe. A water pipe is popular, as it cools the smoke before it is inhaled.

The other mode of consumption is in drinks or food. This can give longer and smoother effects, also more extreme effects, as more of the drugs can be taken into the body this way. However control over dosage is diminished and nausea may occur.

Marijuana is now used medically, the student even told me that marijuana is now legalized in America and currently being used as medicine. Marijuana actually has been employed in the past as a mild anesthetic in many different parts of the world.

The neurological effects of marijuana, are not yet clearly understood. Which is one of the main reasons why I have discussed marijuana severally. Marijuana is a general sedative of the central nervous system, but some areas of the sympathetic nervous system are apparently stimulated.

Particular symptoms of use include some increase in heart rate, inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eyes, drying of the mouth and increase in appetite. The ability to experience the “marijuana high” is an acquired technique. A new user must be taught what to look for or how to enjoy it. The ritual and special language of marijuana use are part of the process. Marijuana is uniquely a social drug.

We should also note, that the effects vary with the dose, from those similar to moderate amounts of alcohol to mild hallucinogenic effects. Also like alcohol marijuana tends to heighten the mood prevalent at the the time of consumption.

Generally, there is a pleasant feeling of mild euphoria. Inhibition are lowered and talking increases. Attention to the outside world is dulled though thoughts seem rapid and involved. Sight and hearing are enhanced.

Coordination, flexibility of attention and mental organization are impaired. Time and space are distorted and extended. Experienced users can control their intake and maintain the pleasurable high, without the depressant effects of the drug leading to sleep.

These effects last for three to five hours, reaching their peak after about 45mins. The user is left sleepy and hungry.

Marijuana does not create tolerance or physical dependence. However, if marijuana, is mixed with tobacco, the user is also exposed to the dangers involved in tobacco smoking.

Psychologically, chronic marijuana use does seem in some cases to lead to loss of motivation and of social activity. But it does not bring the extreme mental and physical degeneration of alcohol. Because marijuana, is illegal and therefore part of the traffic in drugs, the user may be brought into contact with other drug abuse. If so may be tempted to experiment.

The most frequently asked question, is when is the usage of Marijuana as a drug appropriate.

In USA, medical marijuana is recommended if you have a qualifying condition such as

Alzheimer’s disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

HIV /AIDS.

Crohn’s disease.

Epilepsy and seizures.

Glaucoma.

Multiple sclerosis and muscle spasms.

Stiff Persons Syndrome (SPS)

Severe and chronic pain.

Severe nausea or vomiting caused by cancer treatment.

Autism spectrum disorder.

Cancer.

Chronic motor or vocal disorder.

Inflammatory bowel disease.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTDS).

Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD)

Terminal illnesses with probable life expectancy less than a year.

Always be medically guided.

