In a very private chat with a respected senior citizen a few months ago, I had asked to know what he felt about the direction Nigeria’s politics and politicking was head. But I was taken aback when he calmly asked me: “which politics?”.

According to him, everybody is currently walking on eggshells, and there can be no serious, sincere or real politics in Nigeria until President Muhammadu Buhari has had his second term and left the scene.

I’m beginning to think he is right on point.

Among the opposition parties, men who should ordinarily be taking on the government in power are doing so with utmost caution, with their thoughts permanently fixed on the possible consequences of their actions rather than the propriety of such actions. The body language is that they are unsure of which instrument of state would be deployed against them, in response to their actions and/or comments.

Even within the ruling party, persons who have every reason to speak up have suddenly lost their voice.

So, all we’re seeing is motion and no movement. For our political landscape has been taken over by men without balls, let alone, guts. Tragedy of a nation!

Nothing probably captures this state of anomie than the recent spate of defections, especially from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Very few of the defectors have been bold enough to look the real problem in the face and say it as it is. All the defectors say they are unhappy with the way the party is being run, but, curiously, they find nothing wrong with the leader of the party, who happens to be President Buhari.

Until the APC happened on the scene, we always thought the fish began its rotting from the head. Today, that is not the story in the APC. The defectors would have us believe that while the entire body of the fish has decayed, the head is still very fresh and unspoiled. But we know the truth: Men are too scared to be men.