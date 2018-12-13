Some old traditions in Southern Nigeria do stigmatise people with albinism, however, due to civilisation such traditions are fast dying out today

Nkechi Adedeji

The occasional good humoured name-calling like the “unfortunate or disappointed European” still sounds pretty nasty. If one can bleach and change the colour of their skin, then why can’t we accept albinos; after all it’s only hereditary and not contagious? Even now many people avoid sitting close to albinos in public transport or anywhere else for that matter.

Some witch doctors have been known to use albinos body parts especially their hair as ingredients in magical portions to make people rich. It is sad to note that presently Albinos; due to how the society treats them, are filled with fear. This fear manifests in workplaces. In fact some organisations don’t employ them even though they are qualified. According to Mr. Jake Epelle, a member of the Albino foundation, 99. 9% of Albinos are denied employment in Nigeria and this is worst hit in the Military and paramilitary forces.

The biggest problem facing the Albinos is social but in countries where albinism is seen as normal, these people are capable of performing their daily duties and even excel. Malian musician, Mr Salif Keita, is an example of an Albino who has risen to the pinnacle of his calling. As a child he suffered greatly from social isolation and was even kicked out of school because of his albinism. Today he is known around the world as the “Golden Voice of Africa” and has been cited as perhaps the greatest talent Africa has ever produced with his multiple world Music Grammy nominations.

He founded the Salif Keita Global Foundation to raise money for free health care and educational service for Albinos in Africa and around the world. The Late Honourable (Chief) Silas Iloh the former Nigeria Minister of Health is another prominent personality who was also an Albino. He was one time chairman of the governing Council of the Nigeria Albino Foundation and contributed in many ways to support albinism in Nigeria.