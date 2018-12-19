According to him, the threat to global economy in the year ahead could be such that governments and their central banks might not be well-equipped to cope. He also disclosed that in the past two years, the Fund had urged governments across the world to diversify their economies. We believe the warning should be heeded by Nigeria and other developing economies.

Therefore, the Federal Government should regard it as a wake-up call to rejig the economy. The nation’s economy is not doing well as President Muhammadu Buhari recently admitted. Apart from the economic performance falling short of expectations for 2018, the CBN has also predicted a gloomy outlook for the economy next year. This can explain why the IMF has enjoined the Federal Government to embrace fiscal reforms and diversification.

It also warned against rising debt crisis. We recall that in the first quarter of 2018, the IMF advised oil exporting countries, including Nigeria, to take advantage of high oil prices and reform their economies. It appears that the IMF has been vindicated as oil prices which rose to $70 and $80 per barrel in the first and second quarters of 2018 respectively had declined to $59 per barrel in the last two weeks, fueling economic uncertainty for oil dependent economies like Nigeria and other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The OPEC member-states’ agreement to limit oil production to a six-month 1.2 million barrel per day production levels may likely put Nigeria in a cliffhanger because the 2018 budget was predicated on 1.6m bpd. Also, in March 2018, the IMF advised the Federal Government to take urgent initiatives to address inherent imbalances in the economy. Nigeria’s debt profile stood at N22.3trn as at June 30, 2018, and about two-thirds of the government’s revenues go into servicing interest payments.

Although the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the economy witnessed marginal growth in the third quarter of 2018, the road ahead may be stormy as economic results in the last three years and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) were not encouraging. Since every economy does not act in isolation, the IMF’s anxiety over global economy means that the government must take steps to avert the ugly prediction.