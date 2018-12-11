We also support the committee’s resolution that the political parties should adopt the 2015 code of conduct model that guided the 2015 elections, widely believed to be successful.

If the campaigns, so far, are anything to go by, there are legitimate concerns that unless politicians avoid making reckless comments, stay on the issues that matter to the electorate and play by the rules of the game, a peaceful and credible poll in 2019 may not be achieved. However, the good news is that the Abdulsalami-led committee and the political parties have agreed to adopt the 2015 code of conduct model to ensure peaceful and credible conduct of the 2019 elections.

The political parties and other stakeholders will meet on December 11 to formally sign a peace agreement for the conduct of the elections. Already, a member of the committee and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Grace Matthew Kukah, had presented the resolutions of the peace committee to the political parties’ representatives in Abuja. Interestingly, the political parties have agreed to adopt the same principles that helped to ensure a smooth election in 2015.

On paper, the conditions listed for peaceful elections appear lofty. They include the need for political parties and their candidates to create a favourable and conducive environment for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections; the need to refrain from incendiary statements or religious incitement, ethnic or tribal profiling by politicians or their agents.

The political parties are expected to commit themselves to the provisions of the peace accord and support the institutions of government and the security agencies to act and be seen to act with impartiality.

Under the initiative, the political parties and candidates are required to condemn provocative and inflammatory utterances or mudslinging against one another. The political parties have been urged to use their campaigns as platforms to explain how they can salvage the country from its present piteous situation.