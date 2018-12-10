Farida Mogaji

The Master Party, an offshoot of the Accountant Show, an entertainment event organised for newly inducted accountants has debuted in Lagos.

The show, which held recently at Rumors Night Club, Ikeja, GRA had newly inducted chartered accountants in attendance and according to a statement issued by the convener, Ochuko Akejagbor and Director of Strategic Communication, Lucky Anyiia, the show is borne out of the passion to create an atmosphere of relaxation and comedy for accounting professionals and stakeholders in the financial industry.

Speaking, Akejagbor said: ” The Master Party is the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria since the Institute of ICAN was created. There has never before been an induction party for inductees of the ICAN since its establishment. The party is designed to be a hub for all professionals and an avenue to celebrate with the Nigerian professional accounting community. It will hold twice a year in May and November.

“This party will bring together all current key players in the financial sector as well as over 5000 newly inducted chartered accountants, bankers and insurers under one roof to celebrate the success of this value creating sector,” he added.

The maiden edition of The Master Party was characterised by glitz, glamour, comedy and non-stop music and awards were given to notable stakeholders in the finance and banking sector. Meanwhile, preparations are already on-going for the second edition holding in May 2019.