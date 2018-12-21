In line with the basic role of the media as the watch dog of the society, Kperogi has been unrelenting in demanding for good governance from the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo to the Umar Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan in a manner devoid of partisanship and ethno-religious bias. That Kperogi has continued on the path of telling inconvenient truth to power by calling out the Buhari administration on its numerous instances of maladministration is only consistent with his pedigree as a courageous advocate of good governance.

In the over three years since it came on board, the Buhari administration has increasingly become intolerant of opposition and criticisms of whatever form. This high level of intolerance for citizen engagements by the current administration has a lot to do with the man at the head of government, President Buhari. Apparently imbued with a messianic complex and an inflated sense of self-righteousness, Buhari equates loyalty to his personae to patriotism of the Nigerian state. This reality is reflected in the manner that the directive principle of state has been compromised on the basis of partisanship and sectional interests. This style of leadership is largely responsible for the abysmal performance of the Buhari administration, which has left Nigeria in economic doldrums as the poverty capital of the world, highly insecure as the third most terrorised country on planet earth and one of the most corrupt countries in the world having slipped 12 steps from 136th in 2014 to 148th in 2017 in the Transparency International’s corruption perception index.

Despite this obvious failure of the Buhari administration in the three key areas of its campaign promises in 2015, it expects well meaning, courageous and patriotic Nigerians like Kperogi to deviate from their consistency of holding governments accountable irrespective of share ethno-geographic or religious affiliation as some others have done. That Kperogi has held all governments accountable with the same standards of demand for good governance is indicative of his aversion for ethno-geographic and religious bias. Not only has Kperogi refused to become a chorister in the Buharists choir of ignorance, he actually exposed the dubious propaganda scheme, under the banner of Buhari Media Centre BMC, which was created to disingenuously misinform, mischaracterise and mislead unsuspecting members of the public on the true state of affairs in Buhari’s Nigeria. Kperogi revealed the structure of the BMC as sophisticated propaganda machinery, which operates with fascist precision. Thanks to Kperogi, Nigeria was saved from descending into a state of mass hypnotic ignorance akin to George Orwell’s Animal Farm, where Napoleon is always right. That in an administration of supposedly man of integrity has to deploy the use propagation of falsehood to promote its principal, defend his misrule and attacks his opponents underscores the very point of Buhari’s dishonest integrity.