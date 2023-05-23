The senseless killing of seven United States (US) Consulate officials in Anambra State is condemnable. The victims died on May 16 when unknown gunmen attacked a convoy of US Embassy officials in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. The convoy had five Nigerian employees of the US Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force.

They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by the US Mission personnel to American funded flood response project in Anambra State, when the unfortunate incident occurred. Although two members of the US team were abducted by the attackers, they were later rescued by the Nigeria Police.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, listed the officials involved as Jefferson Obayuwane, Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye Monday, Bukar. A. Kabuiki, Emmanuel Lukpata, Friday Morgan, and Adamu Andrew. Out of the number, seven were killed and set ablaze in their vehicles, while two were abducted. The deceased included men from Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force Lagos, Inspectors Bukar Adams, Friday Morgan, Adam Andrew and Emmanuel Lupata.

The Anambra Police boss further disclosed that security operatives had arrested two persons in connection with the crime, adding that no efforts would be spared in arresting other suspects connected with the gruesome attack. It is sad that the attack occurred at a time Anambra government and the security agencies appear to have massively degraded criminality and restored law and order in the state. A fortnight ago, a notorious gang leader operating mostly in a neighboring state was gunned down with four of his team members when they made incursion into Anambra State. The unfortunate incident in Ogbaru Local Government Area is a sad reminder that criminal gangs still exist in many parts of the state. They should be vehemently crushed forthwith.

Regardless of the motive of the evil attack, Anambra State government must work in concert to work with the police and other security agencies in the state to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice. It is good that the Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the federal government and the US government are working together to ensure that the attackers are apprehended and prosecuted. The American Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, in condemning the attack, pledged that his country would work closely with its Nigerian law enforcement agencies to bring to justice those responsible for the attack.

While the police have started investigating the matter, the Federal Government has promised that the perpetrators of the heinous criminality will be arrested and prosecuted. On his part, Governor Charles Soludo has vowed to liaise with the relevant security agencies in the state to ensure that those behind the killings pay for their crime. The Ogbaru incident has shown that the nation’s insecurity is still rising instead of abating. The action of the murderers is cowardly, inhuman and senseless, considering that the slain officials were on a humanitarian mission in Anambra State. How the unprovoked attack is handled may go a long way in determining how other countries or organisations respond to humanitarian needs in Nigeria.

It is instructive that the attack came after gun-wielding criminals recently attacked an old facility used by the police and vigilante services in Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, killing two vigilante service operatives. The Anambra State government has been doing quite a lot in checking insecurity in recent times. However, there is need to increase the tempo of the onslaught against criminals in the state, since they seem to be resurging ferociously. Bringing to book those behind the attack will deter other criminals in the state from doing so.

Let the unfortunate incident in Anambra State propel the governors of the South East region to see the urgent need for a regional security outfit. The region has witnessed attacks by unknown gunmen and forced sit-at-home holidays. The insecurity in the region has affected the economy as well as the wellbeing of the citizens. We call on the governors and leaders of the region to work towards ensuring enduring peace in the region. Let there be enhanced police presence in Anambra and other South East states.