I attended Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar School, Abeokuta for my O’ Levels from 1973-1978. My father and one of my uncles took me to AGGS for the two day entrance examination and interview in June 1973. It was my mother who took me to the Junior Boarding hostel known as JB in September 1973. On Friday December 7th 2018, forty-five years later, I walked into the JB room I first entered as a nervous ten year old in 1973. There is another generation of young girls in the rooms now. There are still bunk beds in the rooms, and I walked towards the bed that was in exactly the same spot as mine was all those years ago and sat on it. I had to fight back the tears as bittersweet memories came flooding back. On December 7th and 8th, my class set at AGGS converged to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our graduation from high school. Some of us have managed to stay in touch over the years, but most of us have not seen each other in forty years. Two years ago, one of our classmates set up a WhatsApp group for our set. This space has helped bring us together, and we have been able to pull in our classmates from around the world. The class of 1978 collaborated on a project to refurbish and equip our school Chemistry laboratory. We have also supported each other as we mark milestones in our lives. A few months ago, we started planning the reunion program. There was a period when I did not engage much on the WhatsApp platform due to the amount of trivia that was being posted, the bane of many a WhatsApp group. However when the reunion project started, the trivia evaporated and we all focused on putting a good program together.

On the morning of Friday 7th, we all met at the school in time for morning assembly. One of us gave a motivational speech to the students. After that we all walked to our old Senior Boarding school at St Paul’s. It is a fifteen minute walk from the school, but for our little legs back then, it felt like an hour. There is another school on the premises now, but our old school chapel is still there. We went into the chapel and had a brief praise and worship session. The current Chaplain came around and could not hide his shock that a group of us had shown up after forty years to thank God at our school chapel. He appealed to us to arrange a visit to their school so that the girls can see who they can all grow up to be. It was very moving for all of us. We then walked back to our own school for a forum with the school teachers on modern teaching techniques. One of my old English teachers, Mr Remi Sotonwa was there as a resource person for the forum as well as to receive an award. We had managed to identify ten of our old teachers to be recognised on Saturday December 8th, but Mr Sotonwa was only going to be available on the 7th. After presenting Mr Sotonwa with his award on behalf of the class, I said to him, ‘You will be happy to know that one of your favourite English students became a writer’, then I presented a set of my books to him. At this point, he couldn’t hold back his tears and neither could we. After the teachers’ forum there was a brief ceremony to hand over the Chemistry Lab we had done to the school. After that, we paid a visit to the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home, Abeokuta, where we handed over gifts for the children. We were impressed with the condition of the facilities as well as the passion of the spokesperson for the home. On Friday night we had a lovely reunion dinner, followed by a lot of dancing. Some of us joked that our alcohol requirements were quite low due to the significant number of Pastors in the group!