What happened at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly in Uyo a few days ago was a tragic twist of irony. The happening was imperfect, in fact cynical; the timing was even more imperfect and even more cynical. The State was rolling out the drums in honour of Obong Victor Attah, its former Governor who was a warrior for good causes. Then five legislators whose seats had been declared vacant in a 26 member House of Assembly thought they had a right to self-help. With the unstinted support of the federally funded police, obviously on illegal duty in Hilux vehicles funded by the taxpayers, this gang of five led by Mr Nse Ntuen was escorted into the Assembly grounds to conduct parliamentary proceedings when most honest men were getting ready for the honest business of the day. I happened to be in Uyo at the time to honour the great man, Obong Attah, and when I learnt of the brouhaha at the House the reporter in me woke up. I did what reporters do for a living, stepped out of my comfort zone and went into the streets to talk to people. These people included policemen who were on guard duty at the House who told me that the five men were escorted into the premises by the police in police vehicles. I should have been shocked but I was not shocked because Benue State had set a record with six men attempting to impeach their Governor, Mr Ortom in a House of Assembly with twenty something members. The hatchery for this evil plot was Abuja, not Makurdi. The only difference here was that Akwa Ibom State had upped the ante and set a new record in bestiality.

The story is that these five men were originally elected on the platform of the PDP and as has become the new norm in Nigeria they decided to cross the carpet into the APC which is the main opposition party in the State. It was their right to change camp but apparently they smelt a rat and decided to get the court to prevent the Speaker from suspending them. The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Onofiok Luke, also filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Uyo which gave him the go-ahead to suspend the cross-carpenters. Instead of going to a higher court to pursue their right they sought, and received, the generous help of the partisan police authorities who escorted them into the grounds of the parliament in the wee hours of the morning. They wanted to sit, quorum or no quorum, to impeach the Speaker. In fact Mr Nse Ntuen had already been named “Speaker” by the members of his gang and some newspapers had even named him “factional speaker” giving the rebel a few minutes of fame or notoriety, whichever one tickles you.

Since 1999 politics in Nigeria has been some kind of idiot machine which has produced many scenes of idiocy. A few reminders may help. Mr Peter Obi, the Governor of Anambra State, was impeached at 5 am in a hotel room in Asaba, Delta State. No parliament sits at such an unholy hour and in such an unhallowed chambers except a kangaroo parliament. He had to do battle in court to be restored to office. In Enugu State, a few years ago, the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Mr Sunday Onyebuchi, came with the gift of an entertaining narrative. The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Eugene Odoh, the official voice of the impeachment said that Mr Onyebuchi’s impeachment was based on an allegation of gross misconduct arising from the rearing of chickens by the Deputy Governor in his official residence. It came to the fore during the trial that Mr Onyebuchi’s boss, the Governor, was also rearing pigs but no one impeached him because, as you know, pigs are bigger than chickens. The court eventually restored Mr Onyebuchi to his position.