What do we make of the fable of our day? There’s a tale which ought not to be accepted because it is incredibly outlandish.

Banji Ojewale

Out there in faraway Poland the other day, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari put out a disclaimer that he isn’t what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, says he is. Kanu asserts the man we refer to as our beloved president is really his double. The one we voted for died in London last year during his medical tour, he says. His loyalists then packaged a lookalike from Sudan called Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani to impersonate him, the Biafran agitator concludes.

Kanu hasn’t thrown the tale to us as a joke. He believes in it as he does he is the runaway leader of outlawed IPOB. He has captured a credulous followership, among them many of the high and the low in the society.

Even the yarn has got sections of the global media salivating. On American television programme, The Daily Show hosted by South African Trevor Noah, a correspondent ridiculed the Nigerian leader’s denial. He imitated a fraudster composing a scam email thus: “I’m a real president who’s trapped in my country because they think I’m a clone. Please send me $10000.”

The late night Jimmy Kimmel Live show in the US added a mordant wit. After referring to Buhari’s statement that he isn’t counterfeit, Kimmel told his viewers that the president’s denial was “exactly what a clone would say.” Quite unkind!

But Buhari and his handlers are responsible for making this clone story gain a foothold in international newsrooms. Why go to Poland to pinch the balloon flying the news? They had plenty of time in Nigeria to bring down the ladder many have been climbing to join the swelling ranks of believers in Kanu’s wildly salacious theory. The world community hardly took interest in it until the December 2 Poland remarks that made the headlines worldwide.