All is set for the maiden edition of the prestigious and epoch-making cultural fiesta, The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) in Canada on Friday, July 28, at Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Convener of the festival, Prince Segun Akanni, said there would be a lot of side attractions during the festival where tourists and visitors will be entertained and exposed to the rich African cultural heritage.

“Arrangements have been put in place to welcome cultural aficionados and tourists from all over the world who will attend the inaugural edition of the Drum Festival in Canada.”

Akanni said the richness of African culture in drums, music, dance and other displays will be showcased during the festival which theme is “Rejigging Yoruba cultural heritage as catalyst for national and international unity, progress and development – The Ayangalu example.”

Eminent personalities expected at the occasion include Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, Ooni of Ife, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikateland, Gerry Weiner, former Canadian Immigration Minister and Secretary of State for Canada, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Mayor of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown, the Mayor Of Mississauga, Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow, as well as key government functionaries from Canada, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic and other African countries.

Akanni said important highlight of the event would be presentation of African Festival Award to individuals and monarchs who have over the years distinguished themselves in their respective fields of human endeavors.